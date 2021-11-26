Govt urged to slash duties on import of export-oriented raw material

UK-Pakistan Business Council Friday demanded the government to slash regulatory duties on raw material imported for export-oriented sectors to boost exports for strengthening the national economy on sound footings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :UK-Pakistan business Council Friday demanded the government to slash regulatory duties on raw material imported for export-oriented sectors to boost exports for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by convener travel and tourism committee of Lahore chamber, Majeed Yousaf, the Chairman of the Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said currently, up to 40 percent raw materials were being imported on zero duty in Pakistan which he observed was insufficient.

He said a high percentage of imported raw materials should benefit from pattern which will promise pushing the exports to a reasonable level.

He said Pakistan collected 47 percent taxes on import stage which was the highest in the world. It is five percent in western nations,10 percent in Malaysia and even below 30 percent in India and Bangladesh he added.

He said the government should also attach great importance to the promotion of a bilateral "Barter System" with Iran, Central Asian states and Afghanistan by offering them package of incentives to their private sectors.

Mian Kashif further suggested that government also must focus on diversification of product range, sectors and geography under its strategic trade policy framework(STFF) besides Pakistan full penetration in the traditional markets like EU,USA,and China.

He said the government should also work out a viable framework to explore non traditional markets in Central Asian republics (CARs) under its silk route reconnect policy besides searching for African region under the "Look Africa Policy".

Majeed Yousaf who is also chief executive Citilink said Pakistan needs to introduce export culture and ministry of commerce should make all out efforts to ensure it in all sectors from industry to Federal board of revenue as exports is very important to our country.

He said that government first should provide uninterrupted gas to industry which is lifeline of national economy and now in prevailing scenario,the survival of any nation rested exclusively on sound economy.