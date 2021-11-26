UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged To Slash Duties On Import Of Export-oriented Raw Material

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Govt urged to slash duties on import of export-oriented raw material

UK-Pakistan Business Council Friday demanded the government to slash regulatory duties on raw material imported for export-oriented sectors to boost exports for strengthening the national economy on sound footings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :UK-Pakistan business Council Friday demanded the government to slash regulatory duties on raw material imported for export-oriented sectors to boost exports for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by convener travel and tourism committee of Lahore chamber, Majeed Yousaf, the Chairman of the Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq said currently, up to 40 percent raw materials were being imported on zero duty in Pakistan which he observed was insufficient.

He said a high percentage of imported raw materials should benefit from pattern which will promise pushing the exports to a reasonable level.

He said Pakistan collected 47 percent taxes on import stage which was the highest in the world. It is five percent in western nations,10 percent in Malaysia and even below 30 percent in India and Bangladesh he added.

He said the government should also attach great importance to the promotion of a bilateral "Barter System" with Iran, Central Asian states and Afghanistan by offering them package of incentives to their private sectors.

Mian Kashif further suggested that government also must focus on diversification of product range, sectors and geography under its strategic trade policy framework(STFF) besides Pakistan full penetration in the traditional markets like EU,USA,and China.

He said the government should also work out a viable framework to explore non traditional markets in Central Asian republics (CARs) under its silk route reconnect policy besides searching for African region under the "Look Africa Policy".

Majeed Yousaf who is also chief executive Citilink said Pakistan needs to introduce export culture and ministry of commerce should make all out efforts to ensure it in all sectors from industry to Federal board of revenue as exports is very important to our country.

He said that government first should provide uninterrupted gas to industry which is lifeline of national economy and now in prevailing scenario,the survival of any nation rested exclusively on sound economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Africa Lahore Afghanistan World Bangladesh Exports Import Business Iran China Malaysia Chamber Gas FBR Market Commerce All From Government Industry Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general bo ..

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's missile program one of best in world: F ..

Pakistan's missile program one of best in world: Fawad

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses media for highlight program ..

Farrukh Habib stresses media for highlight programs promoting soft image of coun ..

3 minutes ago
 Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship to Arrive Late ..

Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship to Arrive Later Today to Solomon Islands - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Philippines reopens to vaccinated tourists next we ..

Philippines reopens to vaccinated tourists next week

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears 26th Nov, 202 ..

Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears 26th Nov, 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.