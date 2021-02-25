Govt urged to take measures for preservation of regional native languages

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to take measures for preventing local mother languages of different regions of the country.

It said that mother language was a key part of civilization and culture of a region as it promotes identity, communication, social integration and development.

, therefore, the government should take all possible measures for the preservation of local mother languages of different regions of Pakistan.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Founder Lions Club to mark the International Mother Language Day, Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President, ICCI said that urdu was the national language of Pakistan but over 70 regional tongues were spoken in different parts of our country including Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi,Seraiki and others.

He said that there was a need for us as a nation to encourage regional mother tongues and initially teach children in their mother tongue as it was very easy for them to study in their mother tongue.

He said that mother language also played an important role in promoting national unity and solidarity, therefore, everyone should play a role for the promotion of regional mother tongues.

He urged the government to take steps to preserve the history and culture of all the regional mother tongues and provide all possible facilities for their transmission to future generations.

He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Founder Lions Club President Sheikh Amir Waheed and Secretary Muhammad Naveed Malik for organizing the seminar on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and thanked them for inviting him as a special guest in this important event.