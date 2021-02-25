UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Urged To Take Measures For Preservation Of Regional Native Languages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Govt urged to take measures for preservation of regional native languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to take measures for preventing local mother languages of different regions of the country.

It said that mother language was a key part of civilization and culture of a region as it promotes identity, communication, social integration and development.

, therefore, the government should take all possible measures for the preservation of local mother languages of different regions of Pakistan.

Speaking as Chief Guest at a seminar organized by the Islamabad Founder Lions Club to mark the International Mother Language Day, Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President, ICCI said that urdu was the national language of Pakistan but over 70 regional tongues were spoken in different parts of our country including Punjabi, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi,Seraiki and others.

He said that there was a need for us as a nation to encourage regional mother tongues and initially teach children in their mother tongue as it was very easy for them to study in their mother tongue.

He said that mother language also played an important role in promoting national unity and solidarity, therefore, everyone should play a role for the promotion of regional mother tongues.

He urged the government to take steps to preserve the history and culture of all the regional mother tongues and provide all possible facilities for their transmission to future generations.

He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Founder Lions Club President Sheikh Amir Waheed and Secretary Muhammad Naveed Malik for organizing the seminar on the occasion of International Mother Language Day and thanked them for inviting him as a special guest in this important event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Tongue Chamber Commerce Event All Government Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ex ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Al Mankhool Street renamed after late ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,678 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

1 hour ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.