Govt Urged To Take Notice Of Misuse Of Tax Exemptions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Govt urged to take notice of misuse of tax exemptions

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged the government to take immediate notice of misuse of tax exemptions by the industries in FATA/PATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas/Provincially Administered Tribal Areas).

Talking to the heads/representatives of different trade and industrial associations here, Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the misuse of tax exemptions by industries based in erstwhile FATA/PATA was hampering the competitiveness of industries based in Punjab.

He said the Federal board of Revenue had granted Sales Tax and Income Tax exemption to industries based in FATA/PATA in 2018 on imports of certain raw materials for their consumption under SROs 889(I)/2018, 890(I)/2018 and 1213(I)/2018. In a recent development, the exemption of FED (Federal Excise Duty) has also been granted to the industries based in FATA/PATA w.e.f 1st July 2021.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that these raw materials were imported and sold in Punjab which results in heavy Tax Evasion.

This misuse is seriously hurting the regular industries based outside FATA/PATA especially the foam industry and steel melters etc.

He said that apart from FATA/PATA, other parts of the industry were paying around Rs 100 billion taxes.

He said that because of tax exemptions given to the industries in FATA/PATA had resulted in 30 percent reduction in the production of industries in other parts of the country.

The LCCI Acting President said that tax exemptions to the FATA/PATA industries should be withdrawn immediately. He mentioned that the amount of tax exemptions was around Rs 30 billion. The government should withdraw the exemptions and spend this amount for the promotion of information technology and education sectors in FATA/PATA to produce skilled human resources.

On the occasion, representatives of Pakistan Steel Melters Association, Pakistan Steel Re-rolling Mills Association, Pakistan Steel Long Pipe Manufacturers Association, All Pakistan Foam ManufacturersAssociation and Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association also demanded withdrawal of tax exemptionsin FATA and PATA.

