Govt urged to take steps for making Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes rebateable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded the government to take pragmatic measures for making Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes rebateable as well as rehabilitation and improvement of road infrastructure in tribal districts, especially in South Waziristan to facilitate the business communit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded the government to take pragmatic measures for making Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes rebateable as well as rehabilitation and improvement of road infrastructure in tribal districts, especially in South Waziristan to facilitate the business community.

The demand was made by SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz during a meeting with a delegation of Wana Trade Union, South Waziristan here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The Wana Trade Union President Mugarb Khan, Secretary General Syed Wali Khan, Finance Secretary Taj Mohammad, Information Secretary Muhammad Zabit, Senior Vice President Ghulam Rasool and Advocate Fazal ur Rehman were present during the meeting.

Murgarb Khan informed the chamber president Maqsood Pervaiz about issues of traders and exporters.

He demanded of the government to take steps for making Angoor Adda trade route rebatable and rehabilitation and improvement of road infrastructure from Tank and Wana, South Waziristan.

The SCCI chief assured the visiting tribal traders delegation that they would take up their issues with relevant government departments and authorities for their amicable resolution.

Maqsood Pervaiz claimed that the SCCI, being a representative forum had always played a pivotal role in redressing the issues of the business community and vowed that they would continue to serve for genuine rights and interest of the community in future as well.

While taking credit of reopening Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes and 24/7 operation at Torkham border, the chamber president said the move was a major achievement for the business community, which has made possible due to their vigorous efforts.

Furthermore, he maintained the reopening of the aforementioned three trade routes has not only ease difficulties of traders and exporters to some extent but the government's move also made it helpful for bringing acceleration in bilateral trade and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Maqsood Pervaiz urged the federal government and customs authorities to take tangible measures for provision of internet facility, opening of National Bank branch and installation of other relevant latest system at Angoor Adda, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan trade routes to facilitate business community, besides to avail desired objectives of the reopening of the aforementioned three trade routes.

The Wana Trade Union president Mugarb Khan on the occasion drew attention of SCCI chief towards flour shortage and non-provision of flour per quota in South Waziristan, upon which Maqsood Pervaiz gave assurance of taking up the issue with relevant authorities.