Govt urged to withdraw decision regarding conversion of cold storages connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Central Chairman of All Pakistan Cold Storage Association (APCSA) Rehman Aziz Chan urged the government to withdraw the decision of converting industrial connections of cold storages to commercial tariff.

Chairing the APCSA meeting here on Thursday, he said that the motors installed in the cold stores were registered as industrial entity.

He argued that this decision would increase the price of stored items by Rs 2.5 per kilogram, adding that prices of vegetables and fruit would increase and farmers would not store vegetables and fruit.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that in terms of population in Pakistan, cold storages were already many times less in number.

He said that about two million tons of potato and other fruits and vegetables could be stored in the cold stores for one year, thus ensuring food security of the country.

The APCSA Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Chaudhry Akram Arain, SVC Punjab Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Regional Chairman KPK Ahmed Jamshed, SVC Ghulam Murtaza, Regional Chairman Balochistan Agha Abdul Wahid, Regional Chairman Sindh Shahid Hussain Solangi, Islamabad Chairman Malik Shakeel Ahmed, and Executive Council members attended the meeting.