Govt Urged To Withdraw Notification Regarding Ban On Indoor Dining

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt urged to withdraw notification regarding ban on indoor dining

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to withdraw the notification regarding banning indoor dining in restaurants to save the businesses from further troubles.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI said that due to the lockdowns in the past and the spike in the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic, business activities have declined significantly.

However, in these tough conditions, the district administration has issued a notification banning indoor dining in restaurants, while open dining in restaurants has been prohibited after 10 pm, which was not understandable.

He said this while addressing a gathering of traders in F-10 Markaz, Islamabad. He visited F-10 Markaz Islamabad leading a delegation of ICCI and congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of Traders Welfare Association Ahmad Khan was elected as President, Waqar Bakhtawari Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Farooq Hussain Vice President and Mian Safdar Ali Coord Secretary.

Ahmad Khan, President of Traders Welfare Association F-10 Markaz and Tahir Abbasi, Group Chairman thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting their market to congratulate the new team of TWA F-10 Markaz.

They said that ICCI has always been cooperating with the market association of F-10 Markaz and hoped that it would continue to cooperate with it in resolving the key issues of traders.

They expressed displeasure over the notification issued by the district administration to ban the indoor dining at restaurants and prohibition on open dining after 10 pm.

He urged the ICT Administration to immediately withdraw the notification in question, otherwise, the business community would face more problems.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari and Mian Maqbool also congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of TWA, F-10 Markaz and said that ICCI has always been playing a positive role for the development works in markets.

They said that Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI along with the Chairman CDA was visiting various markets to assess the conditions of markets so that CDA could start the required development works in markets on priority basis to facilitate the traders.

