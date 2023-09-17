Open Menu

Govt Urges To Provide Soft Loans For Solarisation, Combatting Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Govt urges to provide soft loans for solarisation, combatting climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik on Sunday urged the government to offer soft loans for promoting solarisation, mitigating the emerging hovering threat of climate change across the country.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists, he said Pakistan, like the rest of the world, faces significant challenges from climate change, said a news release issued here.

"Industries and households are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, which exacerbate these challenges", he added However, he firmly believed that we have a tremendous opportunity to mitigate these threats and transition towards a greener, more economically viable energy source�solar power.

He proposed the establishment of a government initiative that advances soft loans to both industrial and domestic sectors for solarisation and providing financial support to businesses and households looking to invest in solar energy systems, we can achieve several critical objectives.

He said solar power is increasingly becoming a cost-effective source of energy and by facilitating its adoption through loans, we can reduce energy costs for both industries and households, thereby improving the economic well-being of our people.

Shahzad Ali Malik said relying on solar energy will reduce dependence on fossil fuels and imported energy sources besides enhancing our energy security and reduce vulnerability to global energy price fluctuations.

He said solar energy is clean and renewable, emitting no greenhouse gases during its operation and encouraging its adoption will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to global climate change mitigation efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Price Gas Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

1 hour ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

5 hours ago
Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

15 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

16 hours ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

16 hours ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

16 hours ago
 UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

16 hours ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business