Govt Utilizing All Available Resources To Cope With Locusts, Pests Attacks: Fakhar Iman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:05 PM

Govt utilizing all available resources to cope with locusts, pests attacks: Fakhar Iman

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the government was utilizing all available resources to handle the locusts' attacks, besides enhancing the capacities of local institutions to meet the challenge of the pests across the country

Talking to media here on Friday, he said about 966 joint teams comprising 5,082 people and 648 vehicles were taking part in the anti-locusts operation in 32 affected districts across the country.

Talking to media here on Friday, he said about 966 joint teams comprising 5,082 people and 648 vehicles were taking part in the anti-locusts operation in 32 affected districts across the country.

The food minister said 95,300,000 acres area had been surveyed while the locusts control operation had been completed over 2.292 million acres.

He said the government was also acquiring technical support from other international organisations, besides enhancing domestic synergies against the menace of locusts' attacks.

Fakhar Imam said currently five aircraft of Pakistan Army was conducting aerial spray over the locusts affected areas of the country.

He said five more aircraft would be leased to make the campaign more vigorous and effective and added the efforts were also underway against the pests.

The minister said about 20 aircraft would be utilized for aerial spray as National Disaster Management Authority had also ordered for more 11 aircraft that would further strengthen the drive against the locusts and pests.

The micron spray was also used in anti-locusts operation, he said adding a local company had also ensured to provide micron spray at price control.

The prime minister, he said, was also keen about the current pests' attacks and had declared emergency against locusts in January 2020.

The minister said it was predicted that the locusts would enter again in the country from the Rajasthan area of India in monsoon season, adding appropriate steps would be taken to curb the locusts threat.

He said locusts attacks were also registered in 10 states of the neighbouring country including in Iran (Sistan).

He said aerial spray had been carried out in Balochistan.

The minister also appreciated the coordinated efforts of all the departments concerned including Ministry of National Food Security and Research, NDMA and APDM against locusts and pests attacks in the country.

