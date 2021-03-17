UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Wants To Develop Export Culture: SACM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt wants to develop export culture: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Trade, Investment/Chairman Board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday the government wanted to develop export culture and for this purpose a policy was being evolved in consultation with local industrialists

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Trade, Investment/Chairman board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday the government wanted to develop export culture and for this purpose a policy was being evolved in consultation with local industrialists.

He expressed these views while addressing an important meeting with business community at SCCI.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Ansar Aziz Puri, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, members of the executive body and exporters attended the meeting.

The SACM said the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government was making all out sincere efforts for early amicable solution to these problems by taking the businessmen into confidence.

The SACM acknowledged the role of industrial city of Sialkot in the economic sustenance of the province and the country.

The SACM said that Sialkot was exporting best quality sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc.

internationally.

He shared that his office was open to the business community for anything related to trade and investment and that he would ensure maximum support to the business community of Punjab.

He said that facilitating the exporters, through ease of doing business initiatives, was the foremost priority of the Punjab government.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan assured the SCCI president of his full support on the issues and proposals submitted.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were trying to increase exports.

For investment and promotion of industry in the country, there was a dire need to focus on advanced technology, he added.

The SCCI president lauded SACM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for his focus and commitment on the business community, especially of Sialkot.

He requested special facilitation from the PBIT Chairman on issues pertaining to early execution of projects like Sialkot Industrial Zone, Technology University Sialkot.

Availing of the opportunity, various proposals including One Window Facility and Reforms in Export Processing Zone were shared.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Sports Exports Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Puri Sialkot Chamber Commerce Textile All From Government Industry Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

46 seconds ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

10 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

16 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

21 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.