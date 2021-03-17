Govt wants to develop export culture: SACM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Trade, Investment/Chairman board of Investment and Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said on Wednesday the government wanted to develop export culture and for this purpose a policy was being evolved in consultation with local industrialists.

He expressed these views while addressing an important meeting with business community at SCCI.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Ansar Aziz Puri, Chairman AirSial Fazal Jilani, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, members of the executive body and exporters attended the meeting.

The SACM said the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government was making all out sincere efforts for early amicable solution to these problems by taking the businessmen into confidence.

The SACM acknowledged the role of industrial city of Sialkot in the economic sustenance of the province and the country.

The SACM said that Sialkot was exporting best quality sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, hollow ware, knives, cutlery items and military uniform badges etc.

He shared that his office was open to the business community for anything related to trade and investment and that he would ensure maximum support to the business community of Punjab.

He said that facilitating the exporters, through ease of doing business initiatives, was the foremost priority of the Punjab government.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan assured the SCCI president of his full support on the issues and proposals submitted.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were trying to increase exports.

For investment and promotion of industry in the country, there was a dire need to focus on advanced technology, he added.

The SCCI president lauded SACM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan for his focus and commitment on the business community, especially of Sialkot.

He requested special facilitation from the PBIT Chairman on issues pertaining to early execution of projects like Sialkot Industrial Zone, Technology University Sialkot.

Availing of the opportunity, various proposals including One Window Facility and Reforms in Export Processing Zone were shared.