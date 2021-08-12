Govt will provide load to deserving people through transparent process: Shaukat Tarin  

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that the government would provide loan to deserving people, through transparent process, to enable them to set up their business or purchase house.

Talking to a tv, Shaukat Tarin said under Kamyab Pakistan Programme, low-cost housing scheme would be launched for lower income groups enabling them to own their houses.

The minister further said the incumbent government is providing loan on easy conditions and Kamyab Pakistan Programme beneficiaries can easily get the agriculture and business loans at zero-mark up without collateral.

He said the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan strengthened and stabilized the national economy through prudent economic policies.

On Monday, Finance Minister Tarin had called for building strategic reserves of basic commodities namely wheat, sugar, edible oil, ghee, vegetables and pulses to prevent hoarding and undue profiteering.

He had said the government would flood the markets with necessary commodities to bridge the supply and demand gap where needed to check price hike. He had said Pakistan became the net importer of key food items such as wheat, sugar and pulses. He said the current upsurge in international food prices amid coronavirus pandemic makes it imperative to build strategic reserves of essential Commodities to bring stability in prices of items of daily use.

The Government absorbed the pressure by giving subsidies and importing staple food items in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

The meeting was told that there is an enormous increase in the price of crude oil by 73.8 percent on international level whereas Government of Pakistan reduced levy on petrol and petroleum based products. It was said that the Coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with global food prices due to supply chain disruptions.