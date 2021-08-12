UrduPoint.com

Govt Will Provide Load To Deserving People Through Transparent Process: Shaukat Tarin

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:39 PM

Govt will provide load to deserving people through transparent process: Shaukat Tarin  

The Finance Minister says under Kamyab Pakistan Programme, low-cost housing scheme would be launched for lower income groups enabling them to own their houses.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that the government would provide loan to deserving people, through transparent process, to enable them to set up their business or purchase house.

Talking to a tv, Shaukat Tarin said under Kamyab Pakistan Programme, low-cost housing scheme would be launched for lower income groups enabling them to own their houses.

The minister further said the incumbent government is providing loan on easy conditions and Kamyab Pakistan Programme beneficiaries can easily get the agriculture and business loans at zero-mark up without collateral.

He said the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan strengthened and stabilized the national economy through prudent economic policies.

On Monday, Finance Minister Tarin had called for building strategic reserves of basic commodities namely wheat, sugar, edible oil, ghee, vegetables and pulses to prevent hoarding and undue profiteering.

He had said the government would flood the markets with necessary commodities to bridge the supply and demand gap where needed to check price hike. He had said Pakistan became the net importer of key food items such as wheat, sugar and pulses. He said the current upsurge in international food prices amid coronavirus pandemic makes it imperative to build strategic reserves of essential Commodities to bring stability in prices of items of daily use.

The Government absorbed the pressure by giving subsidies and importing staple food items in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

The meeting was told that there is an enormous increase in the price of crude oil by 73.8 percent on international level whereas Government of Pakistan reduced levy on petrol and petroleum based products. It was said that the Coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with global food prices due to supply chain disruptions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Petrol Prime Minister Business Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Oil Price Market TV Government Wheat Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Haiti May Hold General Election, Constitutional Re ..

Haiti May Hold General Election, Constitutional Referendum on November 7 - Repor ..

9 minutes ago
 Mirpur Royals beat Kotli Lions in the Super-over t ..

Mirpur Royals beat Kotli Lions in the Super-over thriller

9 minutes ago
 Taliban say they will not negotiate with Kabul til ..

Taliban say they will not negotiate with Kabul till Ashraf Ghani is president: P ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt sets up sports, co-curricular division for yo ..

Govt sets up sports, co-curricular division for youth: Usman Dar

10 minutes ago
 Car 'graveyard' a monument to the power of China's ..

Car 'graveyard' a monument to the power of China's record floods

10 minutes ago
 Here’s What the Tech Experts Have to Say About t ..

Here’s What the Tech Experts Have to Say About the New vivo V21 Series!

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.