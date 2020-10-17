Govt will take all possible measure to bring down inflation: Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Covid-19 was the major cause of such inflation, pointing out that it left negative impact on the economy of many countries including Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the government was taking all possible measures to bring down inflation.

Shibli Faraz said the government was well aware of the masses’ problems and taking all necessary measures to ensure prices of food items at controlled rates.

The Information Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic left negative impact on the economy of many countries including Pakistan.

To a question, he said there was gap in demand and supply of wheat and sugar due to which people had to face difference in their prices.

However, he assured that all out efforts would be made to bring down the prices of essential items in three to four weeks.

Meanwhile in a tweet, the Information Minister said the creation of Pakistan Democratic Movement and the public meeting of Gujranwala proved that only Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing against the status quo.

He said Imran Khan and the people are on one side, while the corrupt elements are on the other side.