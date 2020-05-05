UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On Changes In Tariff Structure For Upcoming Budget: Dawood

Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:27 PM

Prime Minister’s Advisor Abdul Razak has said that difficult times always bring out new opportunities, new products and new ways of thinking.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2020) Prime Minister's Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood has said government is aggressively working on changes in tariff structure for upcoming budget to facilitate local production in pursuit of 'Make in Pakistan Policy.

In a series of tweets, he said Coronavirus has changed the world and business processes will be completely different. He said such difficult times always bring out new opportunities, new products, new ways of thinking and this is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to pursue 'Make in Pakistan Policy'.

