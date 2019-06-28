UrduPoint.com
Govt Working On Long-term Policy To Promote LPG Sector: Irfan Khokhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Govt working on long-term policy to promote LPG sector: Irfan Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman LPG Industry Association Pakistan Irfan Khokhar Thursday said the government was working to formulate a long-term policy to promote Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector, which was inexpensive as compared to petrol and CNG in auto sector.

Briefing Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Naddem Babar in a meeting here, he said LPG was 65 and 20 per cent cheaper than petroleum products and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) respectively.

The meeting was attended among others by representatives of local LPG producers, marketing companies, importers and distributors, a press release of the association said.

Khokhar said increased used of LPG in auto sector would help reduce the oil import bill of the country substantially.

He was of the view that the production of indigenous gas had been static during the last decade resulting in shortages especially in winter season, so the government was working on a long-term LPG policy for utilizing the inexpensive fuel in all sectors.

He informed the meeting that during last 10 months, LPG was available on lesser than notified rates by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

LPG distributors and marketing companies demanded to remove the signature bonus being charged by local LPG producers, saying that it would help reduce price of LPG and provide relief to consumers.

