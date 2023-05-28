UrduPoint.com

Govt Working On Priority Basis To Promote Exports: Motiwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Mohammad Zubair Motiwala has said that the government was working on priority basis to promote exports from Pakistan.

There is a special focus on trade relations with regional countries, the solution to Pakistan's economic problems lies in reducing imports and increasing exports, he said. He said that the role of the business community was key to get Pakistan out of the current economic problems and added, the TDAP will provide full support in projects like construction of Expo Center in Islamabad, a display center in the Chamber and FM radio.

In a meeting with the President of the Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari on the occasion of his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry the other day, Zubair Motiwala said that the performance of Islamabad Chamber during the last one year was an example for other chambers, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said that the main objective of TDAP was to solve the problems of the business community and ensure access of Pakistani goods to every market in the world. The economic problems will be solved only if Pakistan's trade increases. Islamabad Chamber has taken many revolutionary steps in the last one year. Being the representative chamber of the Federal capital, Islamabad Chamber is fulfilling its responsibilities, he expressed.

Speaking on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan had a key role in the promotion of Pakistan's trade relations. As a business leader, Zubair Motiwala understands well all the problems that the business community of Pakistan is facing, he said and added that like other big cities, Islamabad Chamber is trying to establish Expo Center. In this regard, he said CDA has agreed to provide land. The government should cooperate with the Chamber for the construction of the Expo Centre. He said that Islamabad Chamber was also working on the project of FM radio station which will play an important role in awareness for the promotion of business. He said that FM radio broadcasting would be extended to schools, colleges and universities and the importance of events would be highlighted in public.

On this occasion, TDAP Director General Muhammad Naseer said that the Islamabad Chamber should play a key role in promoting trade and cooperation with regional countries besides doing research work to promote trade with these countries including Iran, Afghanistan and China for which the TDAP would provide guidance to the Islamabad Chamber.

