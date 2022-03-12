UrduPoint.com

Govt Working On Sustainable Economic Growth: Tarin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Govt working on sustainable economic growth: Tarin

The Finance Minister says Kamyab Jawan Program, Health Card Scheme and Ehsaas programme are aimed at providing facilities to downtrodden and marginalized segments of society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2022) Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said the government has introduced reforms in different sectors, including housing and agriculture.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the government is working on sustainable economic growth and focusing on empowering youth.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Program, Health Card Scheme and Ehsaas programme are aimed at providing facilities to downtrodden and marginalized segments of society.

Shaukat Tarin said the structural reforms will be good in long term for national economy.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need of facilitating foreign investors to invest in the country’s Information and Communications Technology sector.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on engaging Pakistani American Diaspora in the ICT sector, he said in view of the incentives being provided by the government, this sector has a huge potential to grow in Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan needs to focus on training and skill development of its human resources in the ICT sector to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He also underlined the need to take measures for attracting venture capital and private equity funds that would help accelerate economic development of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Government Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowe ..

675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowed since 1989: Mushaal

10 seconds ago
 Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Rosc ..

Sanctions could cause space station to crash: Roscosmos

12 seconds ago
 PAF clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup trophy

PAF clinch Shah Khan Ski Cup trophy

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Fehmida, Asif Zaman congratulate Ramzan on win ..

Dr. Fehmida, Asif Zaman congratulate Ramzan on winning IBSF title

7 minutes ago
 DC orders to seal six illegal bus, wagon stands

DC orders to seal six illegal bus, wagon stands

7 minutes ago
 Majority of senior artists spent their last days ..

Majority of senior artists spent their last days in coalescence

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>