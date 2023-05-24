UrduPoint.com

Govt Working To Present Business, People Friendly Budget : Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Govt working to present business, people friendly budget : Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that the government was working to present a business and people-friendly budget for 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mohammad Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that the government was working to present a business and people-friendly budget for 2023-24.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sarhad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals, said a press release issued here.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the minister for inviting the budget proposals from the Chambers of Commerce and discussing the current economic situation of the country.

The delegation gave proposals for the upcoming Federal Budget in light of various issues being faced them.

They extended complete support to the government in its efforts to boost the economic and business activities in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and shared the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the resolve of the government to overcome the challenges and set the economy towards growth.

The minister welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured the business leaders that government would provide all possible assistance to the business community for economic stability and growth.

He reiterated the importance of business community and appreciated their efforts and contribution to the economy of the country.

The delegation thanked the minister for considering their budget proposals.

The delegation included Saqib Rafiq, Sohail Altaf, Ahsan Bakhtawari, Aqib Jamil, Shahrukh Khan, Faad Waheed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ijaz abbasi, Mian Ramzan, Najam Rehan, Dr. Sarosh and others.

