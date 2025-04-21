- Home
Govt’s Consistent Policies Pull Country From Economic Quagmire: Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government pulls the country from economic quagmire by securing record growth in agriculture, increased remittances, rising exports, and declining inflation.
Talking to a private news channel, he said inflation in food items had gone negative in recent months, remittances rose by 34%, exports were up 8%, and policy rates had dropped to encourage new business activity.
He lashed out at the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for "hiring anti-Pakistan lobbyists" and using cipher for political gain.
Malik criticized that the ‘so called leader’s’ betrayal was seen on May 9 attacks.
This country needs economic leadership, not theatrical politics, he said, adding that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, efforts were underway to build national consensus on major issues like water distribution and provincial harmony.
