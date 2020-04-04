UrduPoint.com
Govt's Relief Package To Revitalize Economy: PCMEA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Govt's relief package to revitalize economy: PCMEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The economic relief package worth billions of rupees announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan will revive and revitalize country's economy affected by corona pandemic.

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir, Vice Chairman Sheikh Amir Khalid Saeed, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, PCMEA senior leaders Abdul Latif Malik, Raiz Ahmed and others expressed these views in a media statement issued here Saturday. They also demanded reduction in taxes and policy rate as well as special relief package for skilled workers of carpet industry.

PCMEA office-bearers were of the view that billions of rupees refunding would help overcome capital crisis of industrialists, which would not only boost economic activities but also revive the country's overall economy.

"Though Pakistan at present is faced with difficult time, we should not get worry and entire nation must get united and work with all sincerity to fight out coronavirus," they added.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced relief package for various sectors of economy, and timely and comprehensive steps would overcome the negative impact of coronavirus that was crippling Pakistan and rest of the world as well.

PCEMA office-bearers urged the government to activate Pakistani embassies abroad by giving export enhancement task, asserting that after corona crisis ended, all sectors of economy and every segment of society would have to work with new zeal.

They mentioned that skilled workers of the industry including carpet sector affected due to closure of businesses and lockdown in the wake corona pandemic. PCMEA office-bearers urged the government to give a special package to carpet industry's skilled workers.

They said the government should also take all the stakeholders on board while formulating economic policies to ensure tangible results, asserting that collective and collaborative efforts would pull the country out of prevailing economic slowdown.

