Open Menu

Govt’s Strategy Succeeds In Arresting Dollar Rate: KP Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Govt’s strategy succeeds in arresting dollar rate: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Food, Livestock and Environment, Asif Rafiq has said that the rate of the Dollar has been controlled due to the best strategy adopted by the government, while prices of petroleum products have also been cut down.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here in the food Department said an official handout issued here on Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Food, Zarif Almani, District Food Controllers from across the province attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that steps are being taken to pass on the positive impacts of these achievements to the general public.

He ruled out any compromise on the provision of quality edibles and zero tolerance against hoarding and artificial price hikes.

He directed the District Food Controllers to further improve their performance and asked the concerned authorities to address challenges and resolve problems faced by them.

He further directed to expedite the process of reward and punishment to improve the delivery of services to the people.

He said the aim of their efforts is the provision of the best quality edible at suitable rates to the people.

Regarding the District Price Review Committee, the provincial minister issued directives for the adaptation of people-friendly and uniform procedures across the province.

He said that most of the price review meetings become victims of delay, which directly affects the people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dollar Price From Government Best

Recent Stories

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

10 minutes ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

40 minutes ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

55 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

1 hour ago
GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business