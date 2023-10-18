Govt’s strategy succeeds in arresting dollar rate: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Food, Livestock and Environment, Asif Rafiq has said that the rate of the Dollar has been controlled due to the best strategy adopted by the government, while prices of petroleum products have also been cut down.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here in the food Department said an official handout issued here on Wednesday. Besides, Secretary Food, Zarif Almani, District Food Controllers from across the province attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that steps are being taken to pass on the positive impacts of these achievements to the general public.

He ruled out any compromise on the provision of quality edibles and zero tolerance against hoarding and artificial price hikes.

He directed the District Food Controllers to further improve their performance and asked the concerned authorities to address challenges and resolve problems faced by them.

He further directed to expedite the process of reward and punishment to improve the delivery of services to the people.

He said the aim of their efforts is the provision of the best quality edible at suitable rates to the people.

Regarding the District Price Review Committee, the provincial minister issued directives for the adaptation of people-friendly and uniform procedures across the province.

He said that most of the price review meetings become victims of delay, which directly affects the people.