- Home
- Business
- Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve productivity, competitivenes ..
Govt's Tariff Rationalization Policy To Make Economy Efficient, Achieve Productivity, Competitiveness: Commerce Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that due to the government's tariff rationalization policy, the country’s economy would be efficient and achieve industrial productivity and trade competitiveness for sustainable economic growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that due to the government's tariff rationalization policy, the country’s economy would be efficient and achieve industrial productivity and trade competitiveness for sustainable economic growth.
The current government's home-grown tariff rationalization policy vision has emerge the country as liberalized and robust economy at the global level, which will not only increase the country's exports, but also increase the effectiveness of Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTAs) with various countries and also connect the country's economy with the Global Supply Value Chain (GSVG),Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan told APP in exclusive interview here.
Replying to a question, he said that tariff rationalization is crucial for Pakistan's economic transformation, promoting export competitiveness, industrial efficiency, and trade integration with potential global and regional markets.
The Minister said the main policy suggestions are lowering the tariffs on value-added and finished goods for enhancing institutional capacity, making trade agreements more robust, and promoting export-oriented industrialization.
The minister explained that the government considered tariff rationalization to be not just a budgetary measure but a strategic imperative for raising industrial productivity, enhancing trade, and unleashing sustainable economic growth.
He said that by aligning its tariff policies with global best practices, Pakistan can increase its international trade competitiveness and achieve long-term economic resilience, to achieve the agenda of economic growth.
Replying to another question, he said that tariff rationalization is one of the major policy interventions that can help to reshape the trade and industrial landscape in Pakistan toward a more competitive and export-oriented economy.
The Commerce Minister said that data science and statistics are important in the current era, and the government has conducted a diagnostic study of 15 potential export-oriented sectors and decided to go for pragmatic decisions to reduce or increase the tariff in light of available data from different quarters.
He said that the government has planned to increase domestic exports up to $60 billion in the next five years, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is giving policy guidelines in this regard.
The commerce minister said that Pakistan's untapped export potential of $60 billion, especially in textiles, agriculture, and high-value sectors, could be tapped through reducing tariffs, simplifying tariff regimes, and switching to direct taxation in the national economy.
He indicated that tariff rationalization can promote the export-oriented potential sectors, enhance foreign direct investment, and support economic and trade diversification in global and regional markets.
He said that the country’s previous tariff structure was complex, with embedded costs like Regulatory Duties (RDs) and Additional Customs Duties (ACDs), which hurt the market sentiments.
The Minister said that in Pakistan, tariffs have historically served as a significant source of revenue, often at the expense of export competitiveness and industrial efficiency.
Replying to a question on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with different countries, he said that the government is working on trade diversification at the item level to introduce the new commodities in the international market for expanding the country’s trade basket and giving an option to liberalize the country’s trade with these economies.
In his concluding remarks, the minister said that Pakistan prioritized its trade with regional countries, including the Central Asian Republic and also promoted its goods to the non-traditional markets of North and South America.
Recent Stories
Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Mar ..
2 killed in road accident in Karachi
Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman
PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurem ..
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz
182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening
Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve producti ..
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
More Stories From Business
-
Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve productivity, competitivenes ..2 minutes ago
-
Mango bagging technique can help enhance exports47 minutes ago
-
FESCO completes various projects with Rs. 451.261m during April48 minutes ago
-
CAT upholds CCP's order on diamond paints for deceptive advertising2 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,425 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar16 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 202516 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim16 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $10.180 bn in April 202516 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.6,700 to 335,200 per tola5 hours ago
-
KPRA team visits hotels, restaurants in Galiyat6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago