Graduate unemployment rate stands at 14.9pc, clarifies PIDE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Tuesday clarified that the total graduate unemployment rate was estimated at 14.9 percent across the country according to Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2017-18.

A statement issued by PIDE said that the institute was in process of estimating unemployment, including graduate unemployment, using the recently released Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2017-18, and the figures quoted to Senate Standing Committee were the same as presented at the Planning Commission last year.

"The total graduate unemployment rate was estimated at 14.9 percent but mistakenly it was mentioned 24 percent, with the rates for graduate females at a high 40 percent," the statement added.

While, rural-urban disaggregation shows graduate females with the unemployment rate over 47 percent, it added.

According to the statement, it was important to understand that these figures did not reflect the performance of the current government in any case as they came from a survey done in 2017-18.

The statement said that improvements were need to be made in the educational system and labor market to absorb all the new entrants, both educated and uneducated.

Likewise, the measure of unemployment also needed refinement, which is currently being done by PIDE.