UrduPoint.com

Graduate Unemployment Rate Stands At 14.9pc, Clarifies PIDE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Graduate unemployment rate stands at 14.9pc, clarifies PIDE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Tuesday clarified that the total graduate unemployment rate was estimated at 14.9 percent across the country according to Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2017-18.

A statement issued by PIDE said that the institute was in process of estimating unemployment, including graduate unemployment, using the recently released Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2017-18, and the figures quoted to Senate Standing Committee were the same as presented at the Planning Commission last year.

"The total graduate unemployment rate was estimated at 14.9 percent but mistakenly it was mentioned 24 percent, with the rates for graduate females at a high 40 percent," the statement added.

While, rural-urban disaggregation shows graduate females with the unemployment rate over 47 percent, it added.

According to the statement, it was important to understand that these figures did not reflect the performance of the current government in any case as they came from a survey done in 2017-18.

The statement said that improvements were need to be made in the educational system and labor market to absorb all the new entrants, both educated and uneducated.

Likewise, the measure of unemployment also needed refinement, which is currently being done by PIDE.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Same Market All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student ..

Team NUST secures 2nd position at Formula Student Russia ’21, first-ever podiu ..

40 minutes ago
 Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednes ..

Cricket Associations Championship begins on Wednesday

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

1 hour ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.