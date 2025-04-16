Grand forum held to mobilize business community for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A grand business forum was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday to mobilize the business community for Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa, scheduled for May 15-17, 2025.

The business forum was organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the RCCI, said a press release.

Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy and Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, co-preside the business forum along with RCCI President Usman Shaukat.

The event was graced by Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a chief guest, while Nudrat Hussain, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, attended as the guest of honor.

The forum witnessed a substantial participation from the business community interested in exploring business and investment opportunities in Africa, including Ethiopia.

On the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Jemal urged the business community to explore the significant business, trade, and investment opportunities in Ethiopia as well as in Africa.

He highlighted the potential benefits of participating in the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa that coincides with the High-Level Business Forum 'Invest in Ethiopia’, aimed at a global audience, which will also be held in Addis Ababa on May 12-13, 2025.

"These two events present an opportunity for the Pakistani business community to participate in significant gatherings that will feature representation not only from their Ethiopian counterparts but also from across the entire African continent – a continent with a population exceeding 1.

4 billion and possessing abundant natural resources," the ambassador remarked.

He also briefed them on the comparative advantages available to the Pakistani business community in Ethiopia, including access to clean, green, and sustainable energy, affordable and skilled labor, Ethiopia's strategic location, its large population, and the growing bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He also mentioned the Government of FDR Ethiopia’s incentives for foreign investors, the ease of doing business, and dedicated industrial parks for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, and IT, among others in Ethiopia.

On the other hand, the RCCI president encouraged the business community members to participate in the Single Country Exhibition, describing Ethiopia as a large market brimming with opportunities.

Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan underlined the need for Pakistani businesses to explore new markets, particularly in Africa, highlighting the continent's huge population. He also recalled his recent visits to African countries, including Ethiopia, noting the significant transformation the country has undergone under the leadership of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The Joint Secretary of the Commerce Ministry said the Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa is being organized under Pakistan's 'Look Africa' and 'Engage Africa' policy. She affirmed that the Government of Pakistan is fully committed to strengthening its relations with African countries, including Ethiopia.