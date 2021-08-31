UrduPoint.com

Grant For Hyderabad SITE Development Approved

Tue 31st August 2021

Grant for Hyderabad SITE development approved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited Munawar Ali Mehisar on Tuesday approved a development grant for Hyderabad office.

Addressing the reception hosted by Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, the managing director said all out efforts were being made to boost the industrial activities in the province by providing maximum benefits to the industrialists.

He maintained that Sindh government fully committed to bring industrial development by upgrading the infrastructure of industrial areas and resolving the longstanding demands of the industrialists.

The SITE official expressed his regrets over the performance of staff and poor infrastructure at Hyderabad SITE, adding that availability of required facilities was the basic right of the industrial sector which assured that the industrialists of Hyderabad SITE would not be deprived from their rights.

The Managing Director also asked for formation of a four member committee to look after the development work in Hyderabad SITE.

The improvement of sewerage system and repair of roads should be carried out on priority in the area, he added.

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Pervez Faheem Noorwala while briefing the the SITE high official informed that frequent interruption in water supply to industrial units was due to unavailability of generator at the area pumping station.

He also apprised him about poor sewerage system and shabby condition of roads in the industrial area. The poor outdated sewerage system was also affecting the environment and unable to meet the challenges of monsoon rains, he added.

Among others, Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mehmood Ahmed, ex-chairmen Shahid Kaimkhani, Aslam Bawani and Aamir Shahab, Muhammad Hussain, Haris Kaimkhani, Khalid Umer Malik, Mian Farooq Ahmed, Sharif Poonji, Abdul Jabbar and Doulat Ram were also present on the occasion.

