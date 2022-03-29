GRDF Director General Says Currently No Problem With Gas in France

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) France has no problem with gas at the end of this heating season and is preparing for an unprecedented scenario for next winter in the event of a complete or partial cessation of Russian gas imports, the GRDF Director General, Laurence Poirier-Dietz, said on Tuesday.

"First of all, I would like to point out that there is nothing to worry about for the end of this winter. Gas flows from Russia continue to arrive in France normally at this stage and the end of the heating season is approaching. On the other hand, the real issue is next winter in the event of a total or partial cessation of Russian gas imports.

We are preparing for this scenario, which would be unprecedented," the gas distributor's chief said in an interview with Les Echos.

The GRDF is ready to apply exceptional measures to reduce consumption, Poirier-Dietz said, adding that the French government must issue a decree providing for an organized reduction in gas consumption.

On Monday, Jean-François Carenco, chairman of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), urged the French to save electricity and gas due to the risk of supply disruptions next winter.

The GRDF is France's leading natural gas distribution operator, supplying 11 million customers every day.