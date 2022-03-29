UrduPoint.com

GRDF Director General Says Currently No Problem With Gas In France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 06:57 PM

GRDF Director General Says Currently No Problem With Gas in France

France has no problem with gas at the end of this heating season and is preparing for an unprecedented scenario for next winter in the event of a complete or partial cessation of Russian gas imports, the GRDF Director General, Laurence Poirier-Dietz, said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) France has no problem with gas at the end of this heating season and is preparing for an unprecedented scenario for next winter in the event of a complete or partial cessation of Russian gas imports, the GRDF Director General, Laurence Poirier-Dietz, said on Tuesday.

"First of all, I would like to point out that there is nothing to worry about for the end of this winter. Gas flows from Russia continue to arrive in France normally at this stage and the end of the heating season is approaching. On the other hand, the real issue is next winter in the event of a total or partial cessation of Russian gas imports.

We are preparing for this scenario, which would be unprecedented," the gas distributor's chief said in an interview with Les Echos.

The GRDF is ready to apply exceptional measures to reduce consumption, Poirier-Dietz said, adding that the French government must issue a decree providing for an organized reduction in gas consumption.

On Monday, Jean-François Carenco, chairman of the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), urged the French to save electricity and gas due to the risk of supply disruptions next winter.

The GRDF is France's leading natural gas distribution operator, supplying 11 million customers every day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Russia France Gas Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee Launches Nuzhat Jahan Naz P ..

52 minutes ago
 Russian Delegation Intends to Leave Istanbul on Tu ..

Russian Delegation Intends to Leave Istanbul on Tuesday - Source

31 seconds ago
 Russia Not Against Ukraine Joining EU - Delegation ..

Russia Not Against Ukraine Joining EU - Delegation Head

33 seconds ago
 St.Petersburg's Role as Logistics Hub Grows Due to ..

St.Petersburg's Role as Logistics Hub Grows Due to Ukraine Crisis - Belarusian O ..

35 seconds ago
 UK police to issue 20 initial 'Partygate' fines

UK police to issue 20 initial 'Partygate' fines

37 seconds ago
 RTI helps contain corruption, establish good gover ..

RTI helps contain corruption, establish good governance: Chief Commissioner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.