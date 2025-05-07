“Great Patriotic War’ evidence of determination, spirit of Russian Nation: Ambassador Khorev

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert Khorev has said that Russia's victory in the “Great Patriotic War’ is evidence of the determination and great spirit of the Russian people, who fought not only for their own freedom but for the rest of the world.

These days, May 9th to be exact, “we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, which determined the outcome of the Second World War,” he said.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory of the Russian Federation in the Great Patriotic War, organized by the Russian embassy in Islamabad, he said that it was undoubtedly a victory, which prevented the spread of the threat of death hanging over humanity and in our country, the four years from 1941 to 1945 are known as the Great Patriotic War.

The Ambassador said that ‘Victory Day’ unites all generations, as “we move forward, drawing on our centuries-old traditions, and are confident that together with our friends and partners will ensure a free and secure future for our country, the region and the world.”

“We believe that cooperation and unity are the key to our common prosperity.”

The Russian envoy said that is why we are actively building integration ties in the Eurasian space and strengthening the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, expanding cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the SCO and the BRICS.

Together with the Republic of Belarus, “we have launched a joint initiative to adopt the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity, inviting all countries of our continent to participate in the discussion and adhere to it.”

He said that during this period, the Soviet Union, with incredible efforts and at the cost of many millions of lives, pushed back the German war machine, which had previously crushed the resistance, conquered and "swallowed" entire countries, such as France and Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway.

Today it is imperative to recall the most important battles of the Great Patriotic War: Brest, Smolensk, Moscow, Leningrad, Rzhev, Stalingrad, Kursk, Murmansk, the battles for Crimea and the Caucasus, which turned the tide of the war, he said.

Albert Khorev. said the battle for the Caucasus, which lasted more than a year at the same time as the Battle of Stalingrad, prevented the Germans from breaking through to the oil-rich parts of Azerbaijan and thwarted Hitler's plans for further conquest of the British Middle East and India.

“We remember the tremendous cost of this victory, we remember the 27 million Soviet citizens: Russians, Belarusians, Ukrainians, Tatars, Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Azerbaijanis, Georgians, Ossetians, Tajiks, Turkmens and all other peoples of the multi-ethnic state - Red Army soldiers, home front workers, the elderly and children whose lives were taken by the war” he said.

Today it is no secret that the German invaders unleashed a veritable genocide against the Soviet people and our nation manifested extraordinary courage and heroism, strength of will and spirit and they consciously sacrificed their lives for the common victory, he said.

He said that there are just a few names of heroes forever living in our memory: Alexander Matrosov, Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Matvey Kuzmin, Nikolai Gastello.

The victory would not have been possible without the Soviet military commanders, such as Georgy Zhukov, Konstantin Rokossovsky, Ivan Konev, Alexander Vasilevsky and others, whose names are forever inscribed in history, he said.

“We salute the courage of the Chinese people who fought for their independence against the aggression of militaristic Japan. And will always remember our common struggle and inspiring traditions of alliance” he said.

He said the significance of the Victory cannot be overemphasized and the Yalta and Potsdam Conferences of 1945, with the Soviet Union playing a leading role, laid the groundwork for the global world order still in place today.

The victory substantially accelerated the decolonization process in Asia and Africa, launching dozens of states on a path of independent development, he said.

May 9 is always a very emotional and poignant day for every Russian.

The Russian envoy said that every family in our vast country honors its heroes, watches films about the war, looks at photos of their dearly departed - or in their beloved faces, when we are lucky to still have them around - and listens to stories about the war.

Across the vast territories of the former USSR one can hardly find a single family whose ancestors were not affected by the ‘’Great Patriotic War’’ in one way or another.