Greece Approved $48Mln In Loans To Ukraine Apart From Sending Arms Supplies - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Greece has been supporting Kiev financially by guaranteeing over 40 million Euros in loans in addition to sending weapons and ammunition, Greek news portal militaire.gr reported on Sunday, citing data from the government bulletin.

In particular, the Greek Finance Ministry has provided loan guarantees to Ukraine worth more than 45 million euros ($48 million), the report said.

The decision on the allocation of financial assistance to Ukraine, signed by Greek Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis, referred to the approval by the European Union on July 12 and September 20 of emergency macroeconomic financial assistance to Ukraine in the form of loans in the amount of 1 billion euros and 5 billion euros, respectively.

Loans to Ukraine are to be provided through the European Commission.

On December 10, the Council of the EU approved a package of documents that would allow the bloc to further provide Ukraine with $18.9 billion of credit support in 2023. The EU loans to Kiev will have a 10-year grace period with the guarantees provided by the EU member-states or the bloc budget, the Council added.

