Greece, Bulgaria Announce Delay of Joint Gas Interconnector - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The construction of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) will be delayed by several months amid supply shortages due to COVID-19, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov.

"We have discussed the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector. The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria and Greece and the two countries have already agreed to complete it as quickly as possible," Mitsotakis said.

The 113-mile long interconnector was designed to link up to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), bringing Azerbaijani gas from Greece to Italy in order to reduce reliance on Russian gas, but the deadline for construction at the beginning of 2021, as well as the deadline for putting the interconnector into operation on July 1, 2021, were not met.

The interconnector's projected capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year (bcm/y), can be increased, if necessary, up to 5 bcm/y to follow the market. IGB will also be connected to the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) in the town of Alexandroupolis, thus enabling supply of Egyptian gas and eventually breaking the monopoly of Russian gas in Bulgaria.

The initial funding of $271 million is expected to be co-financed with an additional $94.8 million by the European Union to support the diversification of gas supplies.