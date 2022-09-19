UrduPoint.com

Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector To Start Operating On October 1 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector to Start Operating on October 1 - Reports

The Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) will start functioning on October 1 after an official opening ceremony, Bulgarian media reported on Monday, citing the press service of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

The gas interconnector will be put in the operation with an official opening ceremony in Sofia on October 1, with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders expected to participate in the event, according to the BNT broadcaster.

The gas interconnector will be put in the operation with an official opening ceremony in Sofia on October 1, with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders expected to participate in the event, according to the BNT broadcaster.

The gas interconnector is 182 kilometers (113 miles) long, lining Greek and Bulgarian gas pipeline networks. The gas connection is part of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and will transport Azerbaijani natural gas through Greece to Bulgaria. The construction works began in early 2020, and the capacity of the interconnector is expected to be around 3-5 billion cubic meters per year.

