Greece Defends Transfer of Seized Iranian Oil to US

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou defended on Monday a Greek court's decision to allow the United States to take cargo from a seized Iranian oil tanker last week.

The tanker reportedly changed ownership and its name from Pegas to Lana before entering Greek waters and was flying the Iranian flag when it was arrested off the port of Karystos on suspicion that it was avoiding EU sanctions. Washington informed Athens that the vessel was carrying Iranian crude, subject to US sanctions, and requested that the cargo be handed over to it.

"Whatever decisions were taken, they concerned Iranian oil. They were taken based on international agreements and the country's obligations following a court's ruling," Oikonomou told reporters in Athens.

Iran summoned the top Greek diplomat in Tehran over what it called an act of piracy. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps then seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers the Delta Poseidon and the Prudent Warrior in Persian Gulf waters. Oikonomou called Tehran's reaction "totally unprovoked and illegal."