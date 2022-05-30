UrduPoint.com

Greece Defends Transfer Of Seized Iranian Oil To US

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Greece Defends Transfer of Seized Iranian Oil to US

Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou defended on Monday a Greek court's decision to allow the United States to take cargo from a seized Iranian oil tanker last week

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou defended on Monday a Greek court's decision to allow the United States to take cargo from a seized Iranian oil tanker last week.

The tanker reportedly changed ownership and its name from Pegas to Lana before entering Greek waters and was flying the Iranian flag when it was arrested off the port of Karystos on suspicion that it was avoiding EU sanctions. Washington informed Athens that the vessel was carrying Iranian crude, subject to US sanctions, and requested that the cargo be handed over to it.

"Whatever decisions were taken, they concerned Iranian oil. They were taken based on international agreements and the country's obligations following a court's ruling," Oikonomou told reporters in Athens.

Iran summoned the top Greek diplomat in Tehran over what it called an act of piracy. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps then seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers the Delta Poseidon and the Prudent Warrior in Persian Gulf waters. Oikonomou called Tehran's reaction "totally unprovoked and illegal."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Washington Oil Athens Tehran United States From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Re ..

Imran Khan, PTI supporters violate SC orders in Red Zone area: Law Minister

31 seconds ago
 FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

33 seconds ago
 Macroeconomic stability is top priority of PML-N G ..

Macroeconomic stability is top priority of PML-N Government: Miftah Ismail

34 seconds ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

36 seconds ago
 FBR nominates focal persons at all International A ..

FBR nominates focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.