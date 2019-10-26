UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Hails S&P Upgrade As Proof Of Growth

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:33 PM

Greece hails S&P upgrade as proof of growth

Greece on Saturday welcomed its foreign debt rating upgrade by Standard and Poor's as proof of further growth after a nearly decade-long debt crisis

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Greece on Saturday welcomed its foreign debt rating upgrade by Standard and Poor's as proof of further growth after a nearly decade-long debt crisis.

Emerging from its third straight bailout last year, Greece has a public debt of more than 180 percent of gross domestic product and remains under strict supervision by its creditors.

S&P citing an improved budget outlook and solid growth prospects raised its grade for Greece's foreign debt a notch to BB- on Friday.

"Greece's sovereign debt rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's proves that our economy is growing ever stronger," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

"Our reform agenda aims to attract investment, create jobs, accelerate growth and further restore trust in our economy. And we are fully committed to it", he added.

Athens expects its economy to grow by 2.8 percent in 2020 while respecting fiscal pledges to the country's creditors, according to a draft budget released early this month.

"We project economic growth in Greece will average 2.

5 percent in 2019-2022, fueled mainly by a recovery in domestic demand," S&P Global Ratings said in its statement.

The agency pointed to a decision on public pensions -- which will not be recalculated retroactively -- and eliminating bonuses for civil servants, which together "significantly reduce budgetary risks for the Greek government." And despite removing restrictions on the flow of cash out of the country, there have not been "unusual deposit outflows," the statement said.

"We believe the removal of restrictions will improve confidence in the economy, while reducing related financial costs, which is particularly relevant for the private-sector business environment," S&P said.

The outlook for the debt remains positive, which means it could be upgraded again in the coming year.

Greece tabled a request to repay part of its IMF loans before the maturity date in September.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said early repayment would immediately save Greece around 70 million Euros ($ 77.5 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Business Poor Budget Greece September 2020 From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif suffers slightly "heart attack"

10 minutes ago

Petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sent ..

22 minutes ago

Strong winds force cancellation of Australia MotoG ..

27 seconds ago

Irving, Nets hold off Knicks in Big Apple NBA batt ..

5 minutes ago

Menopause: Could Chinese herbal remedies reduce ho ..

29 seconds ago

What is the best first line of treatment for hyper ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.