UrduPoint.com

Greece Helps Russia Bypass European Oil Sanctions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Greece Helps Russia Bypass European Oil Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russia's maritime crude oil traffic has largely remained unchanged since the European Union closed its ports for Russian tankers in April after Greece balked at EU calls to ban Russian oil import, media said.

Russia has been shipping off 4.5 million barrels of oil worth $509 million per day, according to data obtained by Die Welt newspaper from London-based shipping monitor Lloyd's List.

Greece opposed on Wednesday a new draft package of sanctions against Russia in which chief EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen suggested a blanket ban on Russian oil supplies, whether they come by land or sea.

Greece, which operates the world's largest freighter fleet, has increased its share in Russia's maritime oil shipments by a factor of three compared to last year, the German daily said.

Some 190 tankers reportedly docked at four Russian oil terminals in April, 76 of them were flying the Greek flag. More and more Greek freighters are carrying Russian crude to India, China and South Korea.

Greece is said to argue that no one in Europe would gain from Asian companies taking over Russian oil shipping. The crisis in Ukraine has driven freight rates up 230%, making it an increasingly more lucrative business.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Import Business Ukraine Russia Europe China German European Union Oil Traffic South Korea Greece April Media From Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

57 minutes ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

1 hour ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

2 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.