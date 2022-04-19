UrduPoint.com

Greece Mulls Preparation For Possible Halt In Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

Greece should be prepared for a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Greece should be prepared for a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

"Here in Revithoussa (LNG terminal) is the beating heart of our country's gasification facility. It is a truly impressive facility. The consortium that runs it is ready to make additional investments to significantly increase the capacity of Revithoussa. This is extremely important because the country must be prepared for the worst-case scenario of a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia, and we will be ready for this," Mitsotakis said during his visit to the terminal.

The government's priority is to ensure the country's energy efficiency and to achieve the lowest possible energy prices for consumers, households, and businesses, Mitsotakis noted, adding that the Greek government is ready to take significant additional measures to cover the increase in electricity bills "within the country's budget.

"

The Revithoussa Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal is currently the only LNG terminal in Greece and one of the most important energy infrastructure facilities in the country and southeast Europe.

The LNG terminal has a total storage capacity of 225,000 cubic meters. The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) is considering adding a floating storage facility to the terminal, increasing the total storage capacity to 380,000 cubic meters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia Europe Budget Visit Greece Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakh ..

Imran Khan says everything he brought from Toshakhana is on record

23 minutes ago
 S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort s ..

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

18 seconds ago
 Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation ..

Finance minister for further enhancing cooperation with China

20 seconds ago
 Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry ..

Netherlands, Allies Mull Delivering Heavy Weaponry to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Mini ..

21 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambass ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Luxembourg Ambassador Over Expulsion of Diploma ..

25 seconds ago
 Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social ..

Akh Da Nasha by Shahroz Khan goes viral on social media

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.