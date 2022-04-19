Greece Mulls Preparation for Possible Halt in Russian Gas Supplies - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Greece should be prepared for a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

"Here in Revithoussa (LNG terminal) is the beating heart of our country's gasification facility. It is a truly impressive facility. The consortium that runs it is ready to make additional investments to significantly increase the capacity of Revithoussa. This is extremely important because the country must be prepared for the worst-case scenario of a complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia, and we will be ready for this," Mitsotakis said during his visit to the terminal.

The government's priority is to ensure the country's energy efficiency and to achieve the lowest possible energy prices for consumers, households, and businesses, Mitsotakis noted, adding that the Greek government is ready to take significant additional measures to cover the increase in electricity bills "within the country's budget.

"

The Revithoussa Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal is currently the only LNG terminal in Greece and one of the most important energy infrastructure facilities in the country and southeast Europe.

The LNG terminal has a total storage capacity of 225,000 cubic meters. The Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA) is considering adding a floating storage facility to the terminal, increasing the total storage capacity to 380,000 cubic meters.