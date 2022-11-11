Greece Not Looking to Increase Russian Gas Imports Via Turkey - Energy Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Greece plans to wean itself off Russian gas no matter where it comes from and will not look to import it through Turkey, which is building a gas hub together with Russia, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said Thursday.

Skrekas said at Greece's Foreign Press Association that the European Union was committed to ridding itself of both Russian pipeline gas and LNG, although he said there was still no unity in the EU on how it should go about the prospective gas price cap.

Greece continues to import Russian gas under a deal that allows it to make payments in Euros to an account in Russia. It has been receiving contracted supplies, Skrekas confirmed. Russia halted exports to Bulgaria after it refused to pay under the new scheme.

Europe boosted LNG imports, including from the United States, after the Ukrainian conflict broke out. Asked if this would make Greece dependent on American LNG instead, Skrekas said the spot market currently offered lower prices than the United States.

Greece is now vying for a bigger role on the global LNG shipping market. The nation, which has Europe's largest merchant fleet, hopes to become a hub for LNG trade as soon as two new floating terminals are completed.

Greece is also moving away from Russian oil imports, which account for 16% of the crude processed at Greek refineries.

Skrekas said he did not see potential threat from Russia halting oil deliveries after the EU said it would limit the price of Russian imports from December 5. Russia warned it would not sell oil to countries that agreed to the price cap.

Greece is also set to increase electricity imports via undersea cable links, including from Egypt, and is discussing exports with Germany and Austria. Athens want to source more power from wind and solar but will not dabble in nuclear energy, Skrekas said, citing lack of expertise and seismic hazard.