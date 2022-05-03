Greece Poised to Replace Russian Gas in 20 Months - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Greece will be able to completely replace Russian gas once its floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Alexandroupoli is finished in 20 months, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday.

The Alexandroupoli terminal is scheduled for launch in late 2022-early 2023. Its main suppliers are expected to be companies from the United States, Qatar, and other countries.

"In the next 20 months, Greece will be able to receive significant, very large amounts of LNG. The regasification capabilities will be 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas a year. In other words, this Greek LNG station is capable of fully replacing Russian natural gas not only at the national market but also replacing a significant part of Russian gas supplies in the Balkans," Mitsotakis said during the start of construction ceremony, broadcast live on Greek television.

Foreign leaders invited to attend the ceremony included President of the European Council Charles Michel, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.

Mitsotakis said that there are plans to speed up the construction of interconnector pipelines from Bulgaria to Greece and Serbia, as well as the Greece-North Macedonia pipeline.