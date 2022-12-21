UrduPoint.com

Greece Predicts $19.1 Billion In Tourism Revenue In 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Greece Predicts $19.1 Billion in Tourism Revenue in 2022

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Greek tourism is recovering after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of tourists will reach 88 percent of the record number of 2019, and revenues could even be slightly higher to reach 18 billion Euros ($19.1 billion), Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"This year's data definitely allows us to talk about the success and big return of Greek tourism. In line with our estimates, the number of entries by the end of the year will reach 88 percent of the record number of 2019, and revenues will remain the same, maybe even a little higher," Mitsotakis said at a Tourism Ministry event.

"Thus, at least 3 billion (euros) will be added to the 15 billion euros that the Treasury and the Ministry of Finance predicted as income for 2022," he said.

