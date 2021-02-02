UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Reveals Candidates To Lease Assets Owned By EU's Only Nickel Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Greece Reveals Candidates to Lease Assets Owned by EU's Only Nickel Factory

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Greece's state assets manager HRADF unveiled on Monday the Names of six international companies interested in leasing mining assets owned by the EU's only ferronickel plant Larco near Athens.

"Six Interested Parties have submitted Expressions of Interest for the lease of the Larymna smelting plant, the Larymna and Loutsi mines and relevant mining rights and other assets," the regulator said.

Candidates had until February 2 to submit their expressions of interest. The assets agency's advisers will now assess the fillings and recommend companies that qualify to make binding offers.

Larco was placed under special administration in February last year as part privatization process, after the EU demanded that Athens took back state aid that Larco was given unfairly between 2008 and 2011.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Athens Greece February

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

1 hour ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.