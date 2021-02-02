(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Greece's state assets manager HRADF unveiled on Monday the Names of six international companies interested in leasing mining assets owned by the EU's only ferronickel plant Larco near Athens.

"Six Interested Parties have submitted Expressions of Interest for the lease of the Larymna smelting plant, the Larymna and Loutsi mines and relevant mining rights and other assets," the regulator said.

Candidates had until February 2 to submit their expressions of interest. The assets agency's advisers will now assess the fillings and recommend companies that qualify to make binding offers.

Larco was placed under special administration in February last year as part privatization process, after the EU demanded that Athens took back state aid that Larco was given unfairly between 2008 and 2011.