Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Greece to Attract $67Bln in Investment to Boost Economy - Prime Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Greece expects to attract around 57 billion euro ($67 billion) in investment for the national recovery plan to boost economic growth that aims to add extra seven percent points to the country's GDP and create 200,000 jobs, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

"This is a massive program that has the potential to attract nearly 60 billion Euros, 32 billion out of which can be secured from the Recovery fund, 19 billionfrom grants, and the rest can be obtained through private lending. We estimate that a total of 57 billion can be mobilized," Mitsotakis said at the ministerial meeting.

According to him, the plan's four main pillars comprise projects on green energy, digitization, boosting employment and investment, and reforms to upgrade education and health,

"The national recovery plan may add up to seven percentage points to GDP on a six-year horizon, on top of the natural growth rate of Greece's economy, and add 200,000 jobs," Mitsotakis stated.

The plan details 160 steps necessary for boosting countrywide economic growth and follows "very specific schedules," the prime minister added.

"It is a unique opportunity to radically change the Greek economy's model and lead it towards a more outward-looking, competitive one with a more efficient digital state and a tax system friendly to growth," Mitsotakis noted.

The national recovery plan was first introduced in November 2020, and was followed by public consultations and almost 80 meetings with the European Commission.

After being approved by the cabinet of ministers, the plan will be discussed in the parliament. The final version will be then presented in Brussels.

