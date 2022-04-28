UrduPoint.com

Greece To Discuss Payment For Russian Gas With EU On Monday - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 03:23 PM

Greece to Discuss Payment for Russian Gas With EU on Monday - Energy Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Greece will raise the issue of paying for Russian gas at the May 2 meeting of EU energy ministers, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced the suspension of gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to pay for gas in rubles. Gazprom also warned that it would limit gas transit to other countries in case Poland and Bulgaria begin unauthorized use of Russian gas from the transit pipelines.

"Greece will pay for Russian gas in a way that corresponds to sanctions and ensures the country's energy security," Skrekas told Greek broadcaster Skai, adding that the next payment for the previous month will be made on May 20.

Within a month, Greece will put into operation a floating storage facility to the Revithoussa Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, Skrekas added. He added that the floating facility and a new LNG regasification facility in Alexandroupoli will allow Greece to be independent of Russian gas supplies in 2023.

