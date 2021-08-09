UrduPoint.com

Greece To Pay $7,000 In Compensation To Households Hit By Wildfires - Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Greece to Pay $7,000 in Compensation to Households Hit by Wildfires - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras unveiled on Monday compensation and other relief measures for those whose property was damaged by recent wildfires.

"We are planning to divert funds to the Ministry of Interior, so each household can directly receive 600 Euros and up to 6,000 euros [$7,058] to each household to replace its [damaged] household goods," Staikouras told the Greek ERT broadcaster.

The ministry is also preparing a set of other relief measures to help households and businesses affected by the wildfires. The first step Greek services will take in their relief efforts is detailed documentation of every house and business that was damaged by the fires.

After this accounting is completed, a set of relief measures will be implemented, which include compensation for damages, grants for affected businesses, and freezing of tax and debt payments for businesses damaged by the fire, according to the minister.

Greece has been struggling with severe wildfires throughout the country for more than a week. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection of the country is estimating that in just one of those fires, in Varibobi district of Athens, more than 76 houses and 27 business were severely damaged and 82 vehicles completely destroyed. The Civil Protection Authority is still documenting the damages in various locations of the country, where more than 460,000 acres burned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Business Vehicles Athens

Recent Stories

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

12 minutes ago
 24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festiva ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify exp ..

Dubai Chamber launches online tool to identify export gaps in promising markets

31 minutes ago
 Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

35 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.