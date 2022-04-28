UrduPoint.com

Greece To Pay For Russian Gas In May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Greece will make the next payment to Gazprom in the third decade of May and does not expect any disruptions in the gas supplies from Russia, the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced suspension of gas supplies to Polish state-controlled gas group PGNiG and Bulgarian company Bulgargaz for their refusal to proceed with payments in rubles, as it was requested earlier. Moreover, Gazprom warned that it would limit deliveries to the third countries, in case Poland and Bulgaria begin unsanctioned use of Russian gas from the transit pipelines.

"As it was stressed during the meeting, there are enough energy resources and no interruptions of supplies to the country are expected. The next payments to Gazprom will be made in the third decade of May.

Greece has been and will remain energy secure," the office said in a statement after Mitsotakis held a meeting on energy efficiency of the country.

The office did not specify whether it was decided to switch to the new payment procedure in rubles.

"The Ministry of Energy has already released a detailed plan for meeting energy demand in any circumstances," the statement read.

On April 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies on the "unfriendly nations" list be settled in the Russian national Currency. The majority of the countries rejected Russia's demand, with EU officials and European leaders taking steps aimed at diversifying their gas supplies in the hope of eventually abandoning Russian energy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Vladimir Putin Bulgaria Poland Greece April May Gas All From

Recent Stories

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to ..

Imran insecure, scared of PM Shehbaz's ability to get Pakistan back on track to ..

9 minutes ago
 Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countri ..

Hepatitis of Unknown Nature Found in 12 EU Countries - Health Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange ..

US Showed 'Ugly Side' in Yaroshenko-Reed Exchange - Source

9 minutes ago
 Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupli ..

Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupling EU Economy From Russia - Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: ..

Russian Foreign Ministry on Yaroshenko's Release: We Managed to 'Squeeze' United ..

10 minutes ago
 French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tighteni ..

French, Italian Foreign Ministers Discuss Tightening Sanctions Against Russia - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.