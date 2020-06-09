UrduPoint.com
Greece To Start 4-Day Online Delphi Economic Forum

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Greece to Start 4-Day Online Delphi Economic Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A four-day Delphi Economic Forum will start on Tuesday in a video conference format, bringing together international business experts, politicians and other prominent figures to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and the society.

The fifth edition of the event, dubbed "The Day After," was initially set to take place in early March, but was postponed due to the epidemiological situation worldwide.

The forum's key themes have also changed due to the unprecedented pandemic and will now focus on the economic recovery, health, geopolitical developments and the challenges that the COVID-19 outbreak had created.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will deliver an opening address. The forum is expected to be attended by current and former EU heads of state, along with officials from the United States, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, and others.

