Greece Unveils Contingency Plan For Possible Cutoff Of Russian Gas - Energy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 01:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A Greek anti-crisis group summoned by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas to address Russia's demand that gas be paid for in rubles has come up with several measures to respond to a possible cutoff of Russian supplies, the country's Energy Ministry said on Wednesday

The group includes heads of Greece's leading energy companies and government bodies, including the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator (DESFA), tasked with providing a cost-benefit analysis of placing a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) reservoir at the LNG terminal on Revythousa island by Friday. The operator will also inform the ministry of the results of consultations with Italian company SNAM on storing strategic gas reserves in Italy next week.

"DESFA will renew its evaluations regarding additional LNG deliveries, which will be necessary in case of a complete termination of gas supplies from Russia," the ministry said in a statement, adding that scenarios will cover periods from April to October 2022, from October 2022 to March 2023 and from April 2022 to March 2023.

Meanwhile, DEPA Commerce gas company is monitoring the availability of LNG on the international market to make additional purchases if needed.

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) will present to the ministry by next Tuesday an annual brown coal production plan to have enough resources for the country's coal power plants.

At the same time, the ministry did not say whether or not Greece will switch to paying Russia in rubles. Currently, Russia satisfies 40-45% of the country's gas needs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependence on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.

