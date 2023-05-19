UrduPoint.com

Greece's Public Debt Grows By Over 1.2Bln Euro In One Quarter - Agency

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Greece's Public Debt Grows by Over 1.2Bln Euro in One Quarter - Agency

Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, stood at 401.528 billion euro ($433.935 billion) as of March 31, compared to 400.275 billion euro in December, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, stood at 401.528 billion euro ($433.935 billion) as of March 31, compared to 400.275 billion euro in December, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency said on Friday.

On March 31, 2022, the public debt of Greece was estimated at 394.547 billion euro, according to agency data.

In the structure of public debt, bonds and short-term securities account for 95.739 billion euro, with 305.788 billion euro being loans, the agency said.

The public debt also includes government guarantees to Greek banks, businesses, individuals and public bodies in the amount of about 29.34 billion euro. The state guarantees accounted for 29.631 billion euro as of December 31, 2022, the agency said.

Since 2010, Greece has been receiving loans under financial assistance programs in exchange for implementing a program of strict budget discipline. The program terminated in 2018, with the country obtaining about 290 billion euro from international creditors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Budget Greece Euro March December 2018 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

34 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

35 minutes ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

34 minutes ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

47 minutes ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

47 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman condemns suicide attack against JI Chie ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.