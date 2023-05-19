Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, stood at 401.528 billion euro ($433.935 billion) as of March 31, compared to 400.275 billion euro in December, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency said on Friday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Greece's public debt, including domestic government guarantees, stood at 401.528 billion euro ($433.935 billion) as of March 31, compared to 400.275 billion euro in December, the Greek Public Debt Management Agency said on Friday.

On March 31, 2022, the public debt of Greece was estimated at 394.547 billion euro, according to agency data.

In the structure of public debt, bonds and short-term securities account for 95.739 billion euro, with 305.788 billion euro being loans, the agency said.

The public debt also includes government guarantees to Greek banks, businesses, individuals and public bodies in the amount of about 29.34 billion euro. The state guarantees accounted for 29.631 billion euro as of December 31, 2022, the agency said.

Since 2010, Greece has been receiving loans under financial assistance programs in exchange for implementing a program of strict budget discipline. The program terminated in 2018, with the country obtaining about 290 billion euro from international creditors.