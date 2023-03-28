UrduPoint.com

Greek Elections Set For May 21

Published March 28, 2023

Greek elections set for May 21

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Legislative elections will be held in Greece on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

"The country and its citizens need clear horizons," Mitsotakis told the cabinet.

Mitsotakis is facing a surge of anger over last month's train collision that left 57 dead in the country's worst rail tragedy.

The tragedy sparked a wave of protests against his conservative government, some of them violent.

Polls have shown the PM's New Democracy party holding onto a slim lead of around four points over the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras.

The ballot will be held under a proportional representation system that most analysts believe is unlikely to produce a clear winner.

If needed, follow-up elections will be held by early July at the latest, Mitsotakis said Tuesday.

