Greek Energy Minister Endorses 188 Euro Gas Price Cap

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Greek Minister of the Environment and Energy Konstantinos Skrekas said on Monday that a gas price of 188 Euros ($200) per megawatt-hour (MWh) would send the right signal to the markets, but any ceiling within the 150-200 euros range would also work.

"We have already stated that a price cap of 275 (euros per MWh) initially was not a price cap, so any rate between 150 and 190-200 would work. I think 188 will give the right signals to the markets," Skrekas said before a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

The EU capped Russian oil at $60 per barrel effective December 5.

In late November, the European Commission proposed capping gas prices as well. The initial plan was to trigger the cap under two conditions: if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF, Europe's main natural gas futures market, exceeds 275 euros ($286) per MWh for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.

EU members are divided on the Commission's proposal, chiefly about the level of price cap.

