Greek Gas Reserves May Suffice for Next 70 Years - Ex-Energy Minister

Natural gas reserves near Crete may be sufficient for Greece for next seventy years, given the current gas consumption rate, former Greek Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said on Thursday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Natural gas reserves near Crete may be sufficient for Greece for next seventy years, given the current gas consumption rate, former Greek Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said on Thursday.

"According to the data of the seismic exploration in the Ionic sea, provided by Norwegian company PGS, [gas] reserves may be extensive ... They will be sufficient for 70 years," Maniatis said in an interview to the ERT radio.

The ex-minister believes that the reserves may constitute approximately 280 billion cubic meters (9.9 trillion cubic feet) of gas.

He also added that Greece refused to use coal, and therefore gas consumption would increase. As of now the country consumes about 4 billion cubic meters (1.412 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year.

At the same time, according to the head of the oil company Hellenic Petroleum (Helpe), Andreas Shiamishis, statements on extensive gas reserves are premature, as the exploration program is supposed to last from three to five years.

Helpe is conducting mineral exploration south of Crete together with Total and ExxonMobil. The gas reservoir is to be dubbed Talos.

