Greek Government Promises To Prevent Speculative Increase In Gasoline Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Greek government is closely monitoring developments in the domestic oil market and is ready to resist any speculation amid global oil price volatility, the country's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting on the situation on the domestic fuel market.

The meeting was attended by representatives of oil refineries, the Association of Greek Petroleum Exporters (SEEPE) and gasoline companies.

"The Ministry of Ecology and Energy and the Ministry of Development and Investments are closely monitoring developments in the domestic oil market and are ready to withstand any speculation in connection with changes in world prices for 'black gold,'" the ministry said.

All market participants reported that there is no particular reason for concern, Deputy Energy Minister Gerassimos Thomas said after the meeting.

"There are no supply problems. Reserves are sufficient, and Greek refineries can buy and process oil from various sources," he added.

The deputy minister recalled that current oil prices were lower than in April-June, and much lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. He also added that international prices do not arbitrarily drive consumer prices.

Brent oil futures price surged about 15 percent to above $69 per barrel on Monday after Saturday attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but has since retreated to around $64 per barrel.

