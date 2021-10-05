Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to expand 6.1 percent in 2021 and 4.5 percent next year after contracting 8.2 percent in 2020, according to the government's 2022 draft budget that was tabled in Parliament here on Monday

ATHENS, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to expand 6.1 percent in 2021 and 4.5 percent next year after contracting 8.2 percent in 2020, according to the government's 2022 draft budget that was tabled in Parliament here on Monday.

By the end of 2021, the Greek economy is expected to recover more than two-thirds of the losses suffered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras noted in an e-mailed press statement.

The government initially forecast 3.6 percent GDP growth for this year a few months ago, but the first signs of the gradual return to normality are visible, he added.

The expansion of Greece's GDP is supported by a rebound in tourism revenues, private consumption, exports and investments, among others, according to the e-mailed draft budget.