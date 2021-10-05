UrduPoint.com

Greek Gov't Projects 6.1 Pct GDP Growth This Year, 4.5 Pct In 2022

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:42 PM

greek gov't projects 6.1 pct GDP growth this year, 4.5 pct in 2022

Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to expand 6.1 percent in 2021 and 4.5 percent next year after contracting 8.2 percent in 2020, according to the government's 2022 draft budget that was tabled in Parliament here on Monday

ATHENS, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to expand 6.1 percent in 2021 and 4.5 percent next year after contracting 8.2 percent in 2020, according to the government's 2022 draft budget that was tabled in Parliament here on Monday.

By the end of 2021, the Greek economy is expected to recover more than two-thirds of the losses suffered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras noted in an e-mailed press statement.

The government initially forecast 3.6 percent GDP growth for this year a few months ago, but the first signs of the gradual return to normality are visible, he added.

The expansion of Greece's GDP is supported by a rebound in tourism revenues, private consumption, exports and investments, among others, according to the e-mailed draft budget.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Parliament Budget Greece 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Eb ..

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Ebrahim

1 minute ago
 Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 25,110 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong shares close on positive note

Hong Kong shares close on positive note

2 minutes ago
 HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS r ..

HEC announces MS, PhD scholarships in top 100 QS ranked universities

2 minutes ago
 Australian researchers develop app to help stroke ..

Australian researchers develop app to help stroke victims

5 minutes ago
 Storms render 1,900 people homeless in eastern Uga ..

Storms render 1,900 people homeless in eastern Uganda

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.