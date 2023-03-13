UrduPoint.com

Greek Gov't Sees No Threat To Country's Banking System Amid Collapse Of 2 US Banks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 11:44 PM

The collapse of two prominent banks in the United States poses no threat to Greece's banking system or economy, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The collapse of two prominent banks in the United States poses no threat to Greece's banking system or economy, Greek government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said on Monday.

"It does not appear that what happened to specific banks in the United States will pose any threat to the Greek banking system. Of course, we are monitoring all of this with heightened sensitivity after the experience of recent years. But there is nothing that seems threatening to the Greek banking system, to our economy. There is no danger of a systemic problem either in Europe or in our country," Oikonomou told reporters after being asked if the Greek government was concerned about the possible effects on Europe and Greece of developments in the banking sector on the other side of the Atlantic.

Greece was one of the European countries worst affected by the 2007-2008 global crisis and spent much of the 2010s accumulating historic debt that brought it to the brink of sovereign default in 2015.

It was not until 2018 that Greece was able to exit the multiple bailouts granted to it by EU and international creditors after years of austerity due to reforms.

On March 10, California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the largest US bank to collapse since the previous financial crisis. The collapse of SVB is connected with the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions. On March 12, authorities closed the large, New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks. Investors now fear further problems in the country's banking sector, with recession risks prevailing, which is negative for the US currency.

