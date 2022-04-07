Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensuring EU Gas Supply - Commissioner

Greece's liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) Revithoussa and the country's further investments in its gas infrastructure will be vital for ensuring the European Union's supply of energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Greece's liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) Revithoussa and the country's further investments in its gas infrastructure will be vital for ensuring the European Union's supply of energy, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday.

The bloc is currently considering an embargo on Russia's energy exports, including oil, coal and gas.

"Gas from this terminal kept households in the neighborhood warm during the 2009 gas crisis when Russia turned off the gas (for the) first time. So today we are again looking at Revithoussa, and Greece in general, to help ensure Europe's security of gas supply as you are planning further investment in the gas infrastructure, LNG is crucial to replace 155 BCM (billion cubic meters) of Russian gas," Simson said at a press conference during her visit to Greece.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.